Score this 180Hz, 1440p Acer gaming monitor for just $199

Level up your gaming space.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Aug 8, 2023 6:15 am PDT
Acer Nitro gaming monitor
If you’re in the market for a zippy monitor for those long gaming sessions, you better hold onto your seat, as we’ve got a great deal for you today. Amazon’s currently selling the Acer Nitro gaming monitor for $199.99, which is 33 percent off of the original $299.99 price. This monitor has a refresh rate of 180Hz and a response time of 1ms, which should help with smooth visuals and gameplay. It also has two speakers and it’s compatible with VESA mounting devices.

The Acer Nitro is quite spacious at 27-inches, which is a great size for competitive gaming, as it allows you to have a wide view of the game you’re playing. The monitor also has a resolution of 2560×1440. That’s delightfully sharp for playing games and watching movies. You’re even getting AMD FreeSync, which helps reduce any screen tearing issues. It achieves this by syncing up the monitor’s refresh rate with your PC’s GPU. For ports, you’ll find one DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 2.0, and one audio out port.

This is a fantastic deal, but things tend to change quickly around here, so you better hop on it now.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

