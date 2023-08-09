AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT revealed in new ASRock leak

If you’ve been waiting for mid-range Radeon 7000 series cards to hit the market, you won’t need to wait much longer. After AMD CEO Lisa Su told investors that “enthusiast” cards would be coming sometime in the third quarter of 2023, the Radeon RX 7800 XT was accidentally revealed by AMD licensee PowerColor last week. Today a regulatory agency revealed the missing part of the GPU lineup, the as-yet-unannounced Radeon RX 7700 XT.

An import licensing page posted to the Eurasian Economic Commission’s website lists several new ASRock-branded GPUs entering the territory starting yesterday, including variants of the Intel Arc A770 and A310. But the juicy bit is five different SKU listings for “RX7700XT” and “RX7800XT” graphics cards.

Based on the scant product names and taking a peek at ASRock’s current lineup, we can take an educated guess that the five cards will come to market under ASRock’s Steel Legend, Challenger, and Phantom Gaming labels, (as noted by WCCFTech) which offer varying small tweaks to core clocks and coolers. Specifications aren’t part of the listing, but it seems obvious that “16GO” and “12GO” labels refer to 16GB of memory for the RX 7800 XT (which we already knew) and 12GB for the RX 7700 XT.

The PowerColor leak identified the RX 7800 XT with a new Navi 32 GPU core variant, 60 compute units, 3840 stream processors, and a 256-bit memory interface. The RX 7700 XT would, logically, fall somewhere between that and that $270 RX 7600’s 32 compute units, 2048 stream processors, and 128-bit memory. Pricing hasn’t been confirmed for either new card, but I’d peg them at no more than $650 and $550, and hopefully less. We’ll have to wait for the announcement, which is probably coming soon if cards are already being imported, to be sure.