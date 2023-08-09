This HP 2-in-1 laptop is fast, versatile, and $300 off

If you’re looking to pick up an affordable 2-in-1 laptop, you best stick around, as I’ve unearthed a fantastic deal for you today. Best Buy’s currently selling the HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop for just $779.99, which is a whopping $300 off of the original $1,079.99 price. Generally speaking, 2-in-1 laptops are lightweight and powerful enough for office work or everyday tasks. The model that’s on sale today weighs just 3.35 pounds, making it the ideal traveling companion.

The HP Envy is rocking an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM. and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s plenty of power for checking e-mail, browsing the web, watching Netflix, spreadsheet work, and so on. The 14-inch display also has a resolution of 1920×1080 and is touch-enabled. According to Best Buy reviews, it’s a great laptop for a college student, as you’re getting solid speed and a good amount of storage.

You really can’t go wrong here, especially at this rock-bottom price.

Get the HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop for $779.99 at Best Buy