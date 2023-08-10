AMD’s gorgeous, Starfield-themed CPUs and GPUs will be giveaways

To celebrate its ongoing relationship with Bethesda’s upcoming Starfield, AMD is unveiling something every gamer will probably want to have: limited-edition Ryzen CPUs and GPUs, with Starfield branding.

AMD is manufacturing 500 AMD Limited Edition Ryzen 7 7800X3D chips in a custom Starfield box, as well as a similar number of Limited Edition Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards — where the Starfield design is actually part of the heat shield. AMD’s promotional video says that the two must-have tech items aren’t for sale — you’ll have the chance to win your own over the “coming days.”

AMD has heavily promoted its ties to Starfield for weeks now; on Amazon, AMD has offered a Starfield bundle that kicks in when you buy a specific AMD processor and/or GPU. (Similar deals are offered from other retailers.) AMD has also promoted various component configurations to optimize the Starfield experience, with a “Legendary” configuration using the 7800X3D and the RX 7900 XT in conjunction with an AMD motherboard. It’s this last configuration that you’ll be able to emulate if you score yourself one of these limited-edition bundles.

To be fair, there doesn’t seem to be anything new and unusual in the Limited Edition offering’s engineering; the CPU appears to be clocked at the standard speed, and the 7900 XTX looks like an ordinary three-fan design. But much like the custom Xbox designs that Microsoft periodically releases to celebrate new games, AMD (and whoever its partner is) appears to have spent a lot of detail work in polishing the card, with callbacks to the game all over the place. You’ll want a transparent case for this!

We’d expect some of these cards will make it into the hands of popular AMD partners and YouTube personalities, of course. Stay tuned to find out how you can get one, too.