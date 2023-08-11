Get a dual monitor setup anywhere for $90 off

If you’re used to a dual-screen setup at the office, you shouldn’t have to settle for a single screen when you’re working on the go. With the Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus: Portable Dual-Screen Laptop Monitor, you don’t have to.

This clever accessory gives you an extra 13.3″ display screen that plugs in easily to your laptop to support multitasking, presenting, teaching, and more. You can attach the DUEX Plus to either side of your screen and enjoy an extra 1080p Full HD screen space immediately. With hybrid signals, it has ultra-fast video transmission while eye care mode reduces harmful blue light. It’s compatible with all laptops, Nintendo Switch, and Samsung DeX-supported devices.

Find out why GforGadget.com gives the DUEX Plus 4.8/5 stars and why The Gadgeteer writes, “This is the best implementation that I’ve personally used for a secondary laptop screen, after getting past the finicky install process. The Kickstarter backer prices seem to be pretty good compared to most other external USB-C monitors on the market.”

During our Back To School Sale, which runs through August 13th only, you can get the Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus: Portable Dual-Screen Laptop Monitor for 26% off $339 at just $249.97.

Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus: Portable Dual-Screen Laptop Monitor – $249.97

