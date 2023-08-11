Microsoft Office is only $34.97 for two days only!

You’ve heard the name (Microsoft Office) and you’ve seen the whopping price tag, or yearly subscription fee, but do you have the app suite installed on your current computer? If the answer is no and you’ve been waiting for a price drop, we have just the deal for you.

For the next two days only, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021 for your Mac or Windows PC for only $34.97, usually $219.99. This sale, running through August 13, allows you to dodge the hefty price and those recurring fees.

One app suite, endless possibilities

Whether you’re a college student, remote worker, small business owner, or creative, Microsoft Office is nearly essential for day-to-day work and larger projects. Write papers, manage data and perform calculations, create stunning presentations, organize your email inbox, and more with just one software package.

This purchase gets you the complete suite of apps. Mac and Windows users can download Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote, and Windows users also receive Publisher and Access.

Pay once and enjoy enhanced productivity for life

Since this lifetime license is not Microsoft 365, you’ll pay absolutely no subscription fees. Just pay once, download the apps onto one computer, and use them forever. The only thing you need to do before purchase is make sure your Mac or Windows PC is running on Version 11 Big Sur, or Windows 10 or Windows 11.

This verified buyer shares their experience after purchase, “Received the code within minutes. Followed the link provided. Downloaded & installed. Input the code. And had to do nothing else.”

What are you waiting for? Take advantage of this price drop before it ends on August 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT:

Prices subject to change.