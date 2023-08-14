LTX interview: Tips on how to build the best budget gaming PC

Building a PC is still the best way to save money versus a pre-built, and if you’re already saving money, you probably have a specific budget in mind. At Linus Tech Expo 2023, we collected two experts on the topic: Pedro from PCMR and Oz of the OzTalksHW channel. They’re here to share tips and insight on how to get the most bang for your buck for the most economical desktop gaming PC builds out there.

Both Oz and Pedro would say budget desktop gaming now starts at around the $700 range, which is a significant rise over what it used to be. A $700 machine should be able to handle all new games, if not with 4K resolution or the most impressive visual effects. Stepping up to the $1000 level is great for mid-range for both gaming and video production. To go below that level you might consider used machines, or going for an older build on sale and upgrading it with newer parts.

Having trouble? Don’t be afraid to ask for help. As has always been the case, the community is extremely helpful, especially on subreddits, Discord groups, sites like PCMR and even YouTube comments. Even with somewhat tepid advances in the CPU and GPU markets, it’s a great time to build a PC, thanks to super-low prices on older hardware and components like storage and RAM. The last-gen AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and Nvidia RTX 3080 are both great deals.

