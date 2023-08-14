AI-generated Windows app review summaries come to the Microsoft Store

In recent weeks, Windows 11 Insider preview testers have had access to a helpful new feature in the Microsoft Store app: Generative AI-based summaries of the latest user reviews of individual apps. Now, that feature appears to be rolling out to the the stable, public version of Windows 11, along with an AI hub in the Microsoft Store.

Twitter user Phantomocean3, an account that has spotted several new unannounced features and upgrades in Windows builds in the past, discovered that the Microsoft Stores’ AI summaries are now becoming available to the public. MSPowerUser first reported about the discovery.

AI generated review summaries in the Microsoft Store are also beginning to roll out to stable. https://t.co/9TFoLkO2pM pic.twitter.com/ylpOfvefoD — PhantomOcean3 💙💛 (@PhantomOfEarth) August 12, 2023

Judging by the example above, the new Microsoft Store review summaries seem to be somewhat positive in their approach. The generative AI seems to specifically highlight features that users have liked about the app. It isn’t clear whether Microsoft’s new AI will also be able to categorize apps according to particular criticisms they have received from users.

Microsoft has been working hard at integrating AI into Windows 11 in recent months, leveraging its deep partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI. Not only has the AI Bing Chat been worked into the operating system, but Microsoft also unveiled a forthcoming AI-powered Windows Copilot tool, and upgrades for Office that could be AI’s killer app.

This article was translated from Swedish to English and originally appeared on pcforalla.se.