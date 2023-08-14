Gigabyte’s new 34-inch ultrawide monitor could be a budget hit

34-inch ultrawide monitors, with a spacious 3440×1440 resolution, are a hit with gamers. (And PCWorld writers — I’m looking at one right now.) The extra-wide field of view is great for immersion, and the resolution is sharp without being as heavy on the GPU as a 4K screen. But these monitors don’t come cheap…at least most of the time. Gigabyte’s G34WQC from 2020 is a budget hit in this category, frequently going on sale for under $400. The newest version of the screen, the GS34WQC, might just follow in its footsteps.

The monitor shares most of the core specifications of its predecessor, most notably the 34-inch, 3440×1440 LCD panel with 1ms response time and a dramatic 1500R curve, much more pronounced than most of the screens in this category. (PCWorld’s favorite, the new Alienware OLEDs, have a 1800R curve factor.) Connectivity remains the same, with a single DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a headphone jack.

The rest of the spec list is a bit of a remix, with some being higher and some lower than the older design. For example, while the maximum refresh rate on the VA panel is a smidge lower at 135hz and brightness drops from 350 nits to 300, the contrast ratio is 33% higher at 4000:1. The new design also drops the dual 5-watt speakers, and I doubt anyone will miss them. It looks like the GS34WQC is probably a refreshed design with a new primary LCD panel at its core, possibly from a new supplier. But the focus on affordable gaming capability without any extra frills, like RGB lighting or a USB hub, could make it a hit for buyers looking for a deal.

There’s no retail price or release date mentioned on Gigabyte’s promotional site (spotted by KitGuru). But the previous model launched at $450 almost exactly three years ago, and it frequently goes on sale (in fact it’s just $370 on Newegg today). Expect the new model to be in the same range. If you can’t wait, then check out PCWorld’s roundup of the best ultrawide monitors on the market.