Get this curved 1440p Acer gaming monitor for just $160

This is a fantastic deal.
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Aug 14, 2023 8:08 am PDT
Acer 27” Class WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor
If you’re looking for a curved gaming monitor on the cheap, you’ve come to the right place. Costco’s currently selling the Acer Class WQHD curved gaming monitor for just $159.99, which is $90 off of the original $249.99 price. This monitor has a resolution of 2560×1440 and a refresh rate of 165Hz, which is the perfect combination for competitive gameplay. Given those specs, visuals should be deliciously smooth.

The 27-inch Acer monitor has a 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync, and a cool zero frame design. AMD FreeSync is always useful, as it helps reduce any screen tearing issues. It achieves this by syncing up the monitor’s refresh rate with your PC’s GPU. According to one buyer, they found the “colors and deep blacks to be stunning.” I know I’d definitely play Baldurs Gate 3 on this monitor, as it seems like it’s capable of delivering the ultimate gaming experience.

This is a solid deal, but I don’t expect it to last very long. I’d recommend swooping in sooner rather than later.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

