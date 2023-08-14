Secret, helpful Windows 11 settings hiding deep in new preview

In the latest Canary build for Windows 11 Insider preview testers, Microsoft added a new section for system components within the settings app without mentioning it whatsoever.

Even the release notes of Windows 11 build 25926 fail to mention the new feature, as Betanews reports. That’s no doubt by design, as you need to use external tools to find and enable the feature.

New Windows 11 Canary build: Meet System Components

The hidden section for system components, which Microsoft has added within the Settings app, can be activated with ViVeTool or Microsoft’s own leaked internal Staging Tool and offers a list of the applications and tools integrated in Windows 11 and additionally allows uninstalling many of them.

Microsoft probably hasn’t yet talked about this new Settings page itself because it is still in a very early testing stage. That said, this is quite a welcome innovation for Windows 11. By grouping system applications and providing easy access to them, Microsoft simplifies the process for anyone who wants to remove unwanted elements from Windows 11.

The move is in line with Microsoft’s recent overhaul of the Start menu, which introduced a system label for shortcuts to built-in applications. The company also recently made a similar change to the Microsoft Store.

The new feature was not announced by Microsoft. Instead, it was spotted by PhantomOfEarth, a Twitter account with a strong track record of spotting new features in Windows Insider builds..

Build 25926 includes a new (hidden) System Components settings page. (feature SettingsSystemComponentsPage)



