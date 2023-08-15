Nab this radically futuristic Lenovo gaming mouse for just $9.49

If you’re a serious gamer, you best stick around, as we’ve got an epic deal for you on tap today. Amazon’s currently selling the Lenovo Legion M200 wired gaming mouse for just $9.49, which is a whopping 62 percent off of the original price. This peripheral has five programmable buttons, a braided cable, and seven circulating backlight colors augmenting a radically futuristic aesthetic.

The Lenovo Legion M200 features a maximum DPI of 2,400, a frame rate of 500 fps, and an ambidextrous design. It’s not the fastest gaming mouse we’ve ever seen here at PCWorld, but that’s OK. Personally, I prefer a lower DPI, as it allows me to have better control over the mouse. Anything higher than 2,500 and things get messy. According to Amazon buyers, the mouse is easy to set up and it feels quite good to use. Plus, that futuristic aesthetic is pretty neat!

The one catch? According to Amazon, it ships within one to two months, which is a long time. If you’re willing to spend a little more and get the mouse faster, Lenovo’s selling it for $19.99, which is 20 percent off and still a rocking deal for a gaming mouse like this.

Get the Lenovo Legion M200 gaming mouse for $9.49 at Amazon