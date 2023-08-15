Google-owned YouTube does not like it when users block advertisements. The video service has previously actively prevented ad blockers in various ways, and now a new approach is being tested.

Search Engine Land reports that some YouTube users have already been greeted with a dialogue box explaining that ad blockers are not allowed on the platform, and that they need to get ad-free YouTube Premium (which recently increased in price to $13.99 per month) or disable their ad blocker to continue watching. The dialogue box is now equipped with a timer that unlocks after 30 or 60 seconds — the length of time that can pass between ads on YouTube.

YouTube’s new approach has reportedly been implemented for users around the world, but it’s not clear how many people have been “selected” for the experiment. Earlier this summer, YouTube stated in an email to The Verge that it is serious about locking out users from watching content, and that it is done as a sort of last resort. Blocking ads is against the YouTube terms of service, the company said.

This article was translated from Swedish to English and originally appeared on pcforallase.