Windows 11 update fixes annoying SSD slowdown bug

In March 2023, the fist Windows 11 users began complaining about their NVMe SSDs running much slower than before (well, again). The operating system’s Moment 2 update (update KB5023706 specifically) introduced a bug that made many SSDs run at half their usual speed, but was nonetheless delivered to all Windows 11 users. Fortunately, with August’s Patch Tuesday blitz, Microsoft has now apparently solved the SSD problem in Windows 11.

The release notes for the new cumulative Windows 11 update KB5029263 do not contain any information about the problem (or its solution) but affected users report that their SSDs are running at full speed again.

This was also confirmed by WindowsLatest in a recent report. One user is quoted as saying: “After the March update, it was like driving a sports car with a clogged fuel filter. This recent August update has fixed NVMe SSD problems for us, but it has also shed light on the need for Microsoft to improve its quality assurance processes.”

the best nvme ssd for most people WD Black SN850X Price When Reviewed: $159 for 1TB I $289 for 2TB I $699 for 4TB Best Prices Today:

That last sentence touches on the fact that Microsoft never publicly commented on the Windows 11 SSD bug, leaving affected users out in the cold. It seems Microsoft was working on a solution in the background, however, given that update KB5029263 fixes the issue. It is currently unclear whether the update solves slow speeds for all NVMe SSDs or whether users are still affected.

At least one Reddit user is still affected:

“For me it isn’t fixed yet, but the most frustrating thing is that Microsoft never knowledged [sic] if this issue even exists or not. So we never know if they fixed it or not. But if it doesn’t exist then many of us wouldn’t have the issue right? What I am noticing is that less people are complaining about it in the recent updates so maybe it’s fixed for some.”

Further reading: The best SSDs

This article was translated from German to English and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.