Corsair debuts water blocks and reservoir with iCue Link support

The War on Cables rages on. Corsair’s iCue Link system made a splash at Computex, enabling users to daisy-chain fans and all-in-one cooling systems together on a single power and control cable. But what about those who want to go super-custom and make their own watercooling loops? Corsair has them covered with newly-announced gear that works on the iCue Link semi-proprietary standards. A new CPU block, GPU block, and reservoir-pump have all been added to the mix.

The iCue Link XC7 RGB Elite (spotted by KitGuru) is a premium CPU water block with an integrated lighting ring, coming in “stealth grey” and white color options. It’s compatible with both Intel 1700 and AMD AM5 CPU setups, with a standard temp sensor and “over 120 high-efficiency copper micro-cooling fins.” The proprietary iCue Link connector supplies both power and data, so make sure you have the compatible gear before sinking $119.99 on the piece.

Corsair

The GPU side of the custom loop equation is served by the XG3 RGB Hybrid, available in sizes to fit GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, 3090, 4070, 4080, 4090, and Ti variants, and Radeon 7900 XT and XTX cards. Again, RGB accents and built-in sensors come standard, and meticulously placed fans give directed cooling to the circuit board and voltage regulator module. Pre-applied thermal paste pads, specifically designed for your card, make application a breeze. The GPU cooler is going for $129.99.

Finally there’s the XD5 RGB Elite, an updated iCue Link version of the popular reservoir-pump combo available in grey or white. There are 22 addressable LEDs spread out across the device, and the small-ish unit should fit in most full-sized builds with mounts for 120mm and 140mm fans included in the box. It’s the most expensive new component in the system with a $219.99 price tag, but an even more elaborate LCD-equipped version is coming soon, along with an iCue Link adapter for older models of the XG7 water block.