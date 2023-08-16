Home / Windows / News
Windows 10 bug forces Microsoft to recall updates

Microsoft has confirmed a bug in Windows 10 that forced it to recall affected updates. An updated patch is supposed to fix the problem.
Kris Wallburg
By Kris Wallburg
Aug 16, 2023
Image: monticello/Shutterstock.com

Due to a bug in connection with ClickOnce applications, Microsoft is now withdrawing several updates that were distributed in recent months. At the same time, the Redmond company is making a new update available that is supposed to fix the problem.

Bug in ClickOnce applications

ClickOnce is a Microsoft deployment technology that allows developers to create Windows-based applications and distribute them over the internet or their own networks. The Windows 10 bug could cause users to be prompted to install an application that is already installed and trusted.

Using the “Known-Issue-Rollback” feature built into modern versions of Windows, Microsoft has withdrawn the updates that could have triggered the bug. The KIR feature restores PCs to the state they were in before the now-withdrawn patches were installed. Specifically, two Windows updates are affected: one released in July (KB5028244), the other as part of Patch Day in August. Microsoft has confirmed the bug in a post on the Windows Release Health Dashboard.

The KIR was launched on August 14, while delivery of the buggy update was stopped on August 14 and replaced with a bug-free version. Affected Windows users do not have to do anything; thanks to KIR, Windows carries out these steps on its own. All that is required is an internet connection. However, it can take up to 24 hours until the new update is installed.

These Windows 10 versions are affected:

  • Windows 10 version 22H2
  • Windows 10 version 21H2

This article was translated from German to English and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.

