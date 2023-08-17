Save $150 on this 4K 144Hz Gigabyte gaming monitor

Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or a movie buff, if you’re on the hunt for a monitor that can deliver the ultimate immersive experience, you’re in luck, as we’ve got an awesome monitor deal on tap for you today. Newegg’s currently selling the Gigabyte KVM M28U gaming monitor for just $449.99, which is $120 off of the original $599.99 price (you can earn an additional $20 off if you send in the rebate). This display has a resolution of 3840×2160 (4K!!!), a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a response time of 1ms. In other words, visuals should be sharp and smooth.

The Gigabyte monitor measures 28 inches, which is a good size for a home office. For connectivity options, you’re getting three USB 3.0, one USB-C, and one DisplayPort 1.4. It also comes with FreeSync Premium Pro, a built-in technology that helps reduce screen tearing during gameplay. It achieves this by syncing up the monitor’s refresh rate with your PC’s GPU. According to Newegg buyers, it’s easy to set up and the contrast level is “simply fantastic.”

This is a great deal if you’re looking for a feature-filled, pixel-packed monitor. Don’t miss out.

