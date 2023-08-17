Microsoft is prepping new Surface hardware for next month

Microsoft has invited reporters to New York City for a “special Microsoft event,” on September 21, most likely signaling a refresh of Microsoft Surface hardware against the backdrop of the most recent Windows 11 update.

Microsoft’s playing it close to the vest; the invitation doesn’t offer any clues aside from the Microsoft logo in a variety of colors. Microsoft hasn’t provided a time for the event, either.

However, most Microsoft watchers know that the fall is when Microsoft unveils its annual (or semi-annual) update of Windows 11. Microsoft has been setting the stage with various updates looking ahead to Windows 11 23H2. The biggest update will be the inclusion of Windows Copilot, a combination of Bing Chat and an assistant (but not Cortana, sadly) which will be able to tweak your PC after you ask it to. Windows Copilot hasn’t been that impressive to date, but we’re betting it improves by then.

The other aspect to the launch is the expected updates to Microsoft Surface hardware. Windows Central believes that it will include the Surface Laptop Go 3 as well as the Surface Go 4, both of which cater to mainstream users. The sexiest addition could be a sequel to the Surface Laptop Studio, Microsoft’s best device in years. A Surface Laptop Studio 2 should have an up-to-date Intel processor (hopefully 13th-gen or above) inside — fingers crossed that it’s Meteor Lake.