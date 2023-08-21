Save 37% on this MSI wireless gaming mouse and charging dock

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming space with a new wireless mouse and charging dock, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon’s currently selling the MSI Clutch GM41 wireless gaming mouse and charging dock for just $59.74, which is 37 percent off of the original $94.99 price. This peripheral features a 20,000 DPI, 80 hours of battery life, and six programmable buttons. You’re also getting a charging dock as well, making it a great value buy.

The MSI Clutch GM41 weighs just 74 grams, which is considered lightweight for a gaming mouse. The 20,000 DPI is on the higher side, especially if you’re not accustomed to it. That said, high DPI mice are perfect for intensive FPS titles in which every second counts. Amazon buyers claim it’s comfortable to use for long periods of time and the color effects are a lot of fun. I’d recommend jumping on this deal sooner rather than later, though. I suspect it won’t last very long.

