How to change Windows 11’s save location for pictures and videos

You can change the default save location for photos and videos in the Windows Camera app to avoid space problems or to use a preferred drive.
Roland Freist
By Roland Freist
PCWorld Aug 23, 2023 11:00 am PDT
Image: Microsoft

By default, the Camera app in Windows saves photos and videos in the folder “C: User[User name] PicturesOwn recordings.” If there is little space left on drive C: or if you simply prefer a different drive, you can change this path. Go to Settings > System > Storage > Advanced storage settings > Where new content is saved. Set the desired drive under New photos and videos will save to: and click on Apply. New pictures will then appear in the folder “[username]PicturesCamera Roll.”

Another possibility is to move the entire default folder. To do this, right-click on Pictures > Properties, then select the Location tab, and Move. Next, set the desired storage location and click on Select folder. Confirm with OK and answer the security question with Yes. Windows will now also move all existing pictures and videos to the new folder.

Photos and videos storage in Windows

The drive on which the Windows camera app stores its pictures and videos can be controlled via the operating system’s Settings.

Foundry

This article was translated from German to English and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.

