How to change Windows 11’s Start menu layout

After clicking on the “Start” button in Windows 11, you get to the Start window, which is divided into two areas: “Attached” and “Recommended.” By default, both are about the same size. Since Windows 11 22H2’s release, however, you can change the layout.

To do this, open Windows 11’s Settings app and go to Personalization > Start. There you will find three design examples under Layout. The option More pins enlarges the upper area, while More recommendations extends the list of recently opened items as well as the most used and most recently added apps.

In Windows you can change the appearance of your Start menu by going to Settings > Personalization. Foundry

This article was translated from German to English and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.