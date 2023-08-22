Save $250 on this luxurious Dell XPS 13 laptop

There’s nothing more chic or luxurious than Dell’s XPS line of laptops. They’re typically known for their slim builds and powerful hardware. And today, Dell’s selling the XPS 13 Plus laptop for just $1,249, which is a savings of $250. From the powerful inside components to the chic aesthetic, this particular laptop checks off a lot of boxes.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus features an Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. That’s more than enough power for office work, day-to-day tasks, and so on. The 13.4-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1200, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. It’s also touch-enabled, which really rounds out the luxury package here. For connectivity options, you’re getting two Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery).

This is a solid deal, but we don’t expect it to last forever — Dell XPS laptops are consistently among the best in class. Get it now.

Get the Dell XPS 13 Plus for $1,249 at Dell