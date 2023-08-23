This RTX 4070-powered MSI gaming laptop is absurdly cheap

If you consider yourself a hardcore gamer, you best stick around, as we’ve got a phenomenal deal on tap for you today. Newegg’s currently selling the MSI Katana 15 gaming laptop for $1,139, which is a colossal $360 off of the original price and an absurdly low cost for a machine that comes loaded with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. That’s more than enough juice to run most modern games on the High or Ultra graphics preset.

The MSI Katana 15 is rocking an Intel Core i7-126650H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 17GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The 15.6-inch display features a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The high refresh rate is good for high intensity games in which every second matters. For connectivity options, you’re getting one HDMI 2.1, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and one USB 2.0. You won’t have any problem hooking up to an external mouse or monitor, that’s for sure.

This is a fantastic deal, but we don’t expect it to last long. You better swoop in sooner rather than later.

Get the MSI Katana 15 gaming laptop for $1,139 at Newegg