Learn a new language with Babbel, now $400 off

Learning a new language isn’t so easy when you’re an adult. But it’s possible that you’re traveling a lot more and have more to gain from bilingualism than you did when you were half-focused in middle school Spanish. Well, now’s your chance to learn a new language because Babbel Language Learning is heavily discounted for a limited time.

Babbel has more than ten million users worldwide who have helped make it the world’s top-grossing language learning software and propelled it to 4.5/5-star ratings on both the Google Play Store and App Store.

Developed by more than 100 expert linguists, Babbel uses a conversational curriculum and bite-sized lessons to help you learn a new language quickly and practically. In as little as one month, you can speak confidently about topics like transportation, dining, shopping, directions, and more.

Get lifetime access to all 14 languages with this Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages), which is available for 66% off $599 at just $199.99.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) – $199.99

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.