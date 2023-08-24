Let this $179 iRobot smart vacuum clean your home for you

If the sight of dust bunnies sends you into a flying rage, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve got an awesome smart vacuum deal on tap today. Amazon’s currently selling the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum for $179, which is 35 percent off of the original $274.99 price. This vacuum is designed to pick up pet hair and other debris as well as work on hard floors. According to one Amazon buyer, this vacuum is “easy to use and clean out.” Let’s get into some of the details then.

The iRobot Roomba 694 is outfitted with multi-surface brushes, which help the vacuum pick up dust, dirt, and other debris. The first brush is designed to loosen and lift and the second one forces the debris into the suction channel. It’s also voice compatible and works with Google and Alexa devices, which is pretty rad. When it finishes a cleaning session or is running low on battery, the vacuum will automatically return to the Home Base charging system.

This is a good deal, but we don’t expect it to last forever. Don’t sleep on this.

Get the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum for $179 at Amazon