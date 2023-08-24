Samsung’s massive 57-inch, 8K ultrawide monitor is up for preorder

How many pixels can your gaming PC push at once at 240 frames per second? If the answer is “less than 16.5 million”, then you probably aren’t in the market for Samsung’s latest ultrawide monitor. The Odyssey Neo G95NC’s massive, 57-inch panel is bested only by its 7680×2160 resolution — basically two 4K displays, side-by-side — and its massive $2500 price tag. The much-anticipated monitor is now up for preorder in the UK, with other markets set to follow soon.

The newest version of the Neo G9 lacks the flashy OLED tech that’s making waves elsewhere (though Samsung does sell both a 49-inch OLED ultrawide and a 55-inch 16:9 OLED “gaming” TV). But it makes up for it by packing in pretty much every other bit of modern monitor tech, like a 1000-nit Mini-LED VA panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. The massive, 42-pound display also uses a dramatic 1000R curve, so the edges of the screen will be tickling your ears while you play. (Not literally. Unless you have very wide ears.)

In terms of I/O, the Odyssey Neo G9 uses a DisplayPort 2.1 port for its primary connection, supplemented by two HDMI 2.1 ports The monitor also features a “USB hub,” but the spec list doesn’t mention any USB-C or KVM functionality. It is rocking standard VESA mount brackets (though you’ll need an awfully hefty monitor arm to keep it up) and the obligatory RGB lighting on the rear of its glossy white casing. It’s also one of the only displays on the market with HDR10+ Gaming capabilities.

Precisely when the G95NC will hit the market isn’t entirely clear, even though Samsung is giving it a second official unveiling at Gamescom. But with preorders live, I’d guess it’ll start shipping no later than October.