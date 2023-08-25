21 Xbox PC Game Pass games come to Nvidia’s GeForce Now

As long-promised, Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service just added something worth getting excited about. You can now stream 21 Xbox Game Pass games through Nvidia’s servers, with Microsoft joining Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, Gog.com, EA, and others on GeForce Now.

This means that subscribers to Microsoft’s Xbox PC Game Pass ($9.99/month) can now also play various PC games included in the subscription directly via GeForce Now. Microsoft itself also offers a cloud gaming service for Game Pass subscribers, but only for the Xbox versions of the games. GeForce Now, on the other hand, offers the PC versions.

The Xbox Game Pass games on GeForce Now

The following PC games are now playable in GeForce Now via an Xbox PC Game Pass subscription, with more to follow over the coming weeks and months:

Age of Empires Definitive Edition

Age of Empires III Definitive Edition

Age of Empires IV Anniversary Edition

Crusader Kings III

Dead Cells

Deathloop

Gears 5

Grounded

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

No Man’s Sky

Pentiment

Quake

Shadowfall Dragonfall

Stellaris

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Valheim: Hildir’s Request

Warhammer 40.000 Darktide

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (International Edition)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (International Edition)

Foundry

In addition, as of this week, the following games are also playable via GeForce Now once you have purchased them on Steam. The number of games supported by GeForce Now is now at 1,696 games:

WrestleQuest

Jumplight Odyssey

Blasphemous 2

RIDE 5

GeForce Now Price When Reviewed: Free tier I Priority tier ($9.99/mo or $49.99/6 mo) I Ultimate tier ($19.99/mo or $99.99/6 mo) Best Prices Today:

This article was translated from German to English and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.