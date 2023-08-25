21 Xbox PC Game Pass games come to Nvidia’s GeForce Now

As long-promised, Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service just added something worth getting excited about. You can now stream 21 Xbox Game Pass games through Nvidia’s servers, with Microsoft joining Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, Gog.com, EA, and others on GeForce Now.
This means that subscribers to Microsoft’s Xbox PC Game Pass ($9.99/month) can now also play various PC games included in the subscription directly via GeForce Now. Microsoft itself also offers a cloud gaming service for Game Pass subscribers, but only for the Xbox versions of the games. GeForce Now, on the other hand, offers the PC versions.
The Xbox Game Pass games on GeForce Now
The following PC games are now playable in GeForce Now via an Xbox PC Game Pass subscription, with more to follow over the coming weeks and months:
- Age of Empires Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires III Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires IV Anniversary Edition
- Crusader Kings III
- Dead Cells
- Deathloop
- Gears 5
- Grounded
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- No Man’s Sky
- Pentiment
- Quake
- Shadowfall Dragonfall
- Stellaris
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- Valheim: Hildir’s Request
- Warhammer 40.000 Darktide
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood (International Edition)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (International Edition)
In addition, as of this week, the following games are also playable via GeForce Now once you have purchased them on Steam. The number of games supported by GeForce Now is now at 1,696 games:
- WrestleQuest
- Jumplight Odyssey
- Blasphemous 2
- RIDE 5
This article was translated from German to English and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.