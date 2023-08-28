Pick up this lovely 1440p MSI display for just $180

If you’re looking for a nice monitor to work or watch movies on, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a great deal for you today. Newegg’s selling the MSI Pro MP273QP monitor for $179.99, which is $30 off the usual $209.99 price. This peripheral has a resolution of 2560×1440 and a refresh rate of 75Hz. Given those numbers, the picture should be nice and crisp. It also measures 27-inches, which is the perfect size for a home office.

The MSI features a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 75Hz, an aspect ratio of 16:9, a viewing angle of 178 degrees, and a response time of 1ms. It’s the perfect monitor for doing office work on or binging your favorite Netflix show. The anti-flicker technology also helps prevent eye strain and the monitor stand itself can tilt, swivel, or pivot. For connectivity options, you’re getting one DisplayPort 1.2a and two HDMI 1.4b.

This is a lovely monitor, so we’d recommend swooping in sooner rather than later.

Get the MSI Pro MP273QP for $179.99 at Newegg