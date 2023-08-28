Bing Chat AI is coming to Microsoft’s nifty Android app launcher

Microsoft Launcher is a popular app launcher for Android users who want a more Microsoft-like experience on their smartphones. In particular, it enables quick access to the company’s various productivity tools and Outlook, and can be used to synchronize your experience between their mobile and desktop apps.

Now, Microsoft Launcher is about to incorporate Bing Chat, the AI chatbot that made a grand entrance earlier this year. This is according to Windows Central, which has seen the latest beta version of the app launcher. Bing Chat is easily accessed directly from the search box in Microsoft Launcher and – as before – allows the user to perform smart searches, ask various questions, and so on in a fluid dialogue.

The live update to Microsoft Launcher is expected to hit the Google Play store shortly.

This article was translated from Swedish to English and originally appeared on pcforalla.se.