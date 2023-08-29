This RTX-loaded HP gaming laptop is delightfully affordable (and $700 off)

If you’re looking to save some serious moolah on a reasonably powerful gaming machine, you best stick around. Best Buy’s selling the HP Omen gaming laptop for $999.99, which is a massive savings of $700 and a great price for a notebook with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU inside.

The HP Omen features an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage with room for plenty of games. It should be able to run most games on the High or Ultra graphics preset, depending on whether you’re playing games at 1080p or 1440p on the crisp 16.1-inch, 2560×1440 display. It also has a backlit keyboard and customizable lighting.

Seriously: You’re lucky to find gaming laptops with an RTX 4050 inside them for under $1,000, and the RTX 3060 is much more powerful. This is a phenomenal deal, so you should definitely act now.

