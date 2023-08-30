This Labor Day, sign up for cheap flights for life — $59.97 (reg. $1690)

Labor Day is a great time to save on all kinds of things, from furniture to clothes. But did you know it’s also a great time to save on travel? That’s because we’re offering a huge discount on Dollar Flight Club as part of our Labor Day sale.

Dollar Flight Club is one of the world’s premier flight deal alert services, with more than one million users worldwide. It has earned 4.4/5 stars on Trustpilot and Condé Nast Traveler writes, “Dollar Flight Club has an impressive track record hunting down low-priced seats.”

With a Premium Plus+ subscription, you’ll get lifetime access to the best flight deals in Business, Premium Economy, and Economy classes. Just select your home airport(s), and DFC will send you the best deals on flights to destinations all over the globe. Before you know it, you could be saving hundreds or even thousands on flights to exotic locales.

Our Labor Day sale lasts from now until 11:59 pm PST on September 4th. During that time, you can get a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription for just $59.97 (reg. $1,690).

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription (Save up to $2K on Business, Premium Economy & Economy Class) – $59.97

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.