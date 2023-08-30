Samsung’s 990 Pro SSD is crazy fast and on sale for just $75

If you’re in the market for a beefy SSD, you’re in luck. Amazon’s selling the Samsung 990 Pro Series SSD for just $74.99, which is 56 percent off of the original $169.99 price. This SSD is fast, but normally you’d pay for all that performance. Not today!

In our comprehensive review of this particular SSD, we awarded it four stars (out of five) as well as an Editor’s Choice badge. We found that it’s a top-tier performer and it’s available with or without a heat sink (which you’ll want if you plan to install this SSD in a PlayStation 5 instead of a PC).

The Samsung 990 Pro Series SSD features sequential read/write speeds up to 7450/6900 MB/s and, according to the manufacturer, the nickel-coated controller helps prevent performance drops due to excessive heat. There’s even accompanying software (called Samsung Magician Software) in which you can fine tune your settings, monitor the drive’s health, and so on.

There’s no better time than now to pick up the 990 Pro, especially with the release of Bethesda’s Starfield, which requires a spacious SSD to run the game properly. If you want even more space, the 2TB Samsung 990 Pro is also on sale. At just $156, it’s a whopping 46 percent off.

Get the Samsung 990 Pro Series SSD for $74.99 at Amazon