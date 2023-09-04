One.com web hosting review: Needs more polish

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros A lot of space for the money

The Danish hosting service One.com, which has offices in many other countries, has been around since the early 2000s and is one of the larger European web hosting providers. It also accepts U.S. dollars. In recent years, the company has focused on simplicity and offers a range of packages in different sizes, with the most suitable for private individuals called Beginner, which costs USD $6.99 per month after the three-month free trial period.

This package includes 50 gigabytes of storage with unlimited traffic to a website and unlimited email accounts sharing space with the website. This makes the service less suitable for those who have very modest space and traffic requirements and want the cheapest possible service, but one of the cheapest per gigabytes of space.

A disadvantage of the package is that simple installation of WordPress or other web apps is not included and must be done manually by uploading files with sftp. However, the customized page builder is included, although it is limited to a main domain and does not work with subdomains.

The page builder is similar to several other companies (and WordPress) with editing of blocks and individual components within them. It is slightly more complicated to use than Bluehost or HostGator, for example, but it is possible to build advanced pages.

One.com has chosen beginner-friendliness over, well, most things actually. The admin panel is at first glance extremely simple and user-friendly, but it doesn’t take long to realize that it’s all about form over function. Basic settings found on every other web host I’ve tried are missing, and I have to ask support for help to do several things (some turn out to be impossible — for example, it’s impossible to use the company’s page builder with a subdomain).

The popular cPanel may be more difficult to learn, but at least it can do everything you might need in a web host. For the price you pay for One.com’s most basic package, I expect more than this. For those who prefer to use Cloudflare for domain management, for example, it’s a lot of extra hassle.

Good support

Several web hosts I’ve tested turned out to have commendable support, and One.com is among the best. This is in contrast to the company’s hard-to-find documentation and lackluster admin panel. I can get in touch quickly, and the person I chat with is patient and passes technical questions on to tech support who helps me resolve a DNS issue (I have my domain with Cloudflare and needed an extra DNS record to make https connections work).

Is One.com web hosting worth it?

While there are certainly things to appreciate about One.com’s service — its customer support and beginner-friendliness among them — there are better web hosting services to be found. For instance Bluehost offers a more comprehensive feature set as well as being a great tool for novices, while InMotion is also very user-friendly and offers 24/7 support and much better pricing.

This review was translated from Swedish to English and originally appeared on pcforalla.se.