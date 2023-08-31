A lifetime of Sticky Password is just $20 for Labor Day

Between the increase in cybercrime and how many online accounts we have these days, a password manager is essential. And you don’t have to break the bank for a quality one, either — especially during our Labor Day Sale. Now through September 4th, you can get a lifetime subscription to Sticky Password Premium for just $19.97.

Sticky Password eliminates the need to remember all your passwords yourself. It creates strong, unique passwords, and stores them in a vault so you can log in and autofill forms securely from all of your devices. You can securely share passwords with others if you ever need to and choose between cloud-based or local storage for your password library.

Techradar writes, “Sticky Password is also more affordable than many of its competitors, with no compromise when it comes to security. Undoubtedly, Sticky Password is one of the most secure password managers available.”

It’s even more affordable during our Labor Day Sale. Between now and 11:59 PM PST on 9/4, you can get a lifetime subscription to Sticky Password Premium for 90% off $199 at just $19.97.

Sticky Password Premium: Lifetime Subscription – $19.97

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.