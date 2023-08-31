This ridiculously fast 240Hz curved Acer gaming monitor is just $159

Calling all gamers! If you’re in the market for a judiciously fast gaming monitor, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon’s selling the Acer Nitro XZ270 gaming monitor for $159.99, which is a whopping 52 percent off of the original $329.99 price tag. This peripheral has a refresh rate of 240Hz, which is absolutely bananas. Given that number, you can expect buttery smooth visuals, especially during intensive matches in which every second counts. Let’s get into the other details then.

The 27-inch Acer Nitro XZ270 features a resolution of 1920×1080, a refresh rate of 240Hz, a curvature of 1500R, and a response time of 1ms. This monitor also has a frameless design and two speakers. For connectivity options, you’re getting one DisplayPort and two HDMI 2.0 ports. The built-in Adaptive Sync technology matches the refresh rate of your monitor with your PC’s GPU. This helps reduce screen tearing issues, which can really mess up your gameplay.

This is a phenomenal price for a curved monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. Get it now.

Get the Acer Nitro XZ270 gaming monitor for $159.99 at Amazon