Deal

This ridiculously fast 240Hz curved Acer gaming monitor is just $159

It's time to upgrade your monitor.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Aug 31, 2023 7:56 am PDT
Acer Nitro gaming monitor
Image: Acer

Calling all gamers! If you’re in the market for a judiciously fast gaming monitor, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon’s selling the Acer Nitro XZ270 gaming monitor for $159.99, which is a whopping 52 percent off of the original $329.99 price tag. This peripheral has a refresh rate of 240Hz, which is absolutely bananas. Given that number, you can expect buttery smooth visuals, especially during intensive matches in which every second counts. Let’s get into the other details then.

The 27-inch Acer Nitro XZ270 features a resolution of 1920×1080, a refresh rate of 240Hz, a curvature of 1500R, and a response time of 1ms. This monitor also has a frameless design and two speakers. For connectivity options, you’re getting one DisplayPort and two HDMI 2.0 ports. The built-in Adaptive Sync technology matches the refresh rate of your monitor with your PC’s GPU. This helps reduce screen tearing issues, which can really mess up your gameplay.

This is a phenomenal price for a curved monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. Get it now.

Get the Acer Nitro XZ270 gaming monitor for $159.99 at Amazon

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Coupon Codes