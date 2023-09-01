Save $600 on this blistering RTX-powered Asus ROG gaming laptop

If you’re in the market for a powerful gaming laptop with all the frills, you should definitely stick around. Amazon’s selling the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop for $1,449.99, which is a massive savings of $600. This machine comes loaded with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU as well as a 240Hz refresh rate. In other words, you can expect buttery-smooth gameplay. The keyboard and touchpad are pretty cool, too.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 features an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. You should be able to play most games on the High or Ultra graphics preset without your system breaking a sweat. The 15.6-inch display has a crisp resolution of 2560×1440 and a ridiculously fast refresh rate of 240Hz that’s perfect for competitive gaming. The keyboard has per-key RGB lighting and the touchpad doubles as a numpad, which is pretty rad! Plus, as far as gamer aesthetics go, the design is on the more subtle and sophisticated side.

This is a fantastic laptop, especially for $600 off. Get it now.

Get the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop for $1,449.99 at AMazon