Save 55% on Lenovo’s sublime ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop

If you’re looking for the ultimate productivity laptop, you should definitely consider Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon line. From the powerful hardware to the cushiony keyboards, they’re an absolute dream to use. Fortunately, we’ve unearthed a fantastic deal on such a machine. Lenovo’s currently selling the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 for $1,546.99, which is a whopping 55 percent off of the original $3,439. Talk about a steal!

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s enough oomph for day-to-day tasks as well as office work. The 14-inch touch display has a resolution of 1920×1200, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. Given those numbers, you can expect a vibrant picture. This laptop also comes with a 1080p webcam, a fingerprint reader, and a backlit keyboard. Cool, right?

This is a great deal, but we don’t expect it to last long, as it’s on clearance. You better swoop in sooner rather than later.

Get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop for $1,546.99 at Lenovo