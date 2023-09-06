How to stop Chrome ads from using your browser history

Ads based on your browsing history are nothing new. On the contrary, it’s a widespread and controversial phenomenon, but now Google is rolling out new tools to give you more control over ad serving in Chrome. If you’ve recently reinstalled the browser, you may have already received a notification about this, but either way, it’s perfectly possible to get rid of this type of persistent ads.

In this article, we show you how to do it. Our little mini-guide is based on the desktop version of Google’s browser. It works pretty much the same in the mobile version of Chrome.

Tap the three vertical dots in the top right corner, next to your profile picture. Select Settings.

In the left-hand menu that appears, select Privacy and security.

At the top, you’ll see a Chrome privacy guide, which you can read if you want to know more about how the browser can target ads to you. But our goal is further down the page, scroll to Ad privacy and click through.

On this page you will be presented with three choices. Click on Ad topics.

Here is the slider we are looking for. By dragging it, you turn on or off ad topics, which are based on your interests based on browsing history. If you have the feature turned on, you can also manage which specific advertising topics are associated with your browsing profile.

Done! By going back one step — back to Ad integrity — you can continue with a few other settings. For example, you can also turn off suggested adverts on websites, meaning that websites you visit can see what you like and suggest adverts.

This article was translated from Swedish to English and originally appeared on pcforallase.