Digitize your DVDs with this $30 software

Technology moves pretty fast, and sometimes tech that used to be cool becomes obsolete pretty quickly. For instance, the trusty DVD’s day has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean you’ve just gotten rid of all your DVDs. You just have to adjust how you watch them.

With MacX DVD Ripper Pro, you can easily digitize your entire DVD collection. This intuitive tool lets you convert DVDs to popular audio/video formats in as little as five minutes with a maximum speed of up to 250-320FPS. You can trim, crop, merge, add subtitles, and much more to edit DVDs to your exact specifications, upload DVD videos or segments to YouTube, and decrypt copy-protected DVDs. You can even batch process multiple DVDs at once to fully digitize your physical library quickly.

Our review writes, “MacX DVD Ripper Pro ranks No.1 fast DVD ripper for Mac compared to similar products in the market.”

Don’t let your DVDs languish in obscurity. Right now, you can get a lifetime single license to MacX DVD Ripper Pro for 55% off $67 at just $29.99.

MacX DVD Ripper Pro: Lifetime Single License – $29.99

Prices are subject to change.