Save $500 on this RTX 4060-powered HP laptop

If you’re on the hunt for a luxurious laptop with plenty of storage, a nice touch screen, and discrete graphics, you’ve come to the right place. Best Buy’s selling the HP Envy laptop for $1,249.99, which is a savings of $500 (wow!). This machine packs some serious firepower for its now-modest price.

The HP Envy laptop features an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. In other words, this machine is more than capable of handling most modern games on the High or Ultra graphics preset at 1080p or High at the notebook’s native resolution — especially if your chosen game supports Nvidia’s touted DLSS technology. The 16-inch 1600p display also has a maximum brightness of 400 nits, which means you can expect a relatively vibrant picture. As for connectivity options, you’re getting two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, and one USB-A 3.2 port.

This is a phenomenally powerful laptop, especially for $500 off. You definitely don’t want to sleep on this one.

Get the HP Envy laptop for $1,249.99 at Best Buy