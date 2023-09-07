Today I learned you can import Excel data from screenshots

If you come across data you want to add to an Excel spreadsheet, but copying and pasting it doesn’t work (or seems like too much work), you can also take a screenshot of the table. Then, you can use a little-known Excel import feature to migrate the data from your screenshot to your spreadsheet.

To ensure that the screenshot contains only the data table and not the entire screen, press the Win-Shift-S key combination to bring up the Windows Snipping Tool. Then use the mouse to draw a rectangle around the table area only. This saves the screenshot in your Windows clipboard.

Open Excel, select the “Data” tab, and navigate to From Picture > Picture From Clipboard. Excel then imports the screenshot’s information and displays the data on the right-hand side of your spreadsheet for checking and pasting.

If you want to import information from a saved screenshot, use From Picture > Picture From File instead.

This article was translated from German to English and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.