This adorably tiny Razer mechanical keyboard is 50% off

Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Sep 7, 2023 8:26 am PDT
Razer BlackWidow wireless keyboard
There’s nothing more satisfying than typing on a mechanical keyboard. Not only do the keys provide tactile feedback, but the click-clack sound is weirdly calming (well, to me it is). If you’re in the market for such a keyboard, you’re in luck. Best Buy’s selling the Razer BlackWidow V3 wireless mechanical keyboard for $89.99, which is a savings of $90 off the usual price. It’s tiny, too! It weighs just 1.76 ounces, which means it’s super lightweight and easy to travel with.

The Razer BlackWidow features a 65 percent form factor, Razer Green mechanical switches, and RGB lighting. According to the manufacturer, the Razer Green mechanical switches are both clicky and tactile, which is good for precision gaming. The keycaps have extra thick walls, too. This makes them more durable for long term use. Although the keyboard lacks a numpad, I don’t necessarily see it as a deal breaker unless you spend all day slinging spreadsheets.

This is a great deal. You definitely don’t want to miss out on this one.

Get the Razer BlackWidow V3 mini mechanical keyboard for $89.99 at Best Buy

