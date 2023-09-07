Samsung’s fantastic 990 Pro SSD gets a super-sized 4TB model

Samsung has finally debuted the 4TB version of its Samsung 990 Pro NVMe SSD — and, unfortunately, you’ll pay for it. But there’s good news on that front, too.

Samsung’s 990 Pro earned itself an Editors’ Choice award in our 2022 review of its 1TB and 2TB drives. Remember, these are PCIe 4.0 SSDs, so they don’t fall into the category of the fastest SSDs in the market in our roundup of the best SSDs.

The 990 Pro 4TB SSDs do feature sequential read speeds of 7,450MBps and write speeds of 6,900MBps, however, with random read and write speeds of 1,600K and 1,550K IO’s per second, respectively. Total bytes written are up to 2,400 terabytes.

The problem? Samsung is also charging users a pretty penny: $344.99 for a model without a heatsink and $354.99 for a model with a heatsink installed. They go on sale in October.

However, there’s hope. Samsung debuted the 1TB and 2TB models for $169.99 and $239.99, respectively. Today, at press time, Amazon has slashed the price of the 1TB 990 Pro to just $74.99, or 56 percent off, and the 2TB version is just $134.99 — that’s 53 percent off the usual price. Versions with the heatsinks attached aren’t much more.

All that means is that, yes, prices for 4TB will come down. As always, you’ll just have to wait a bit.