This no-compromises RTX 4090 HP laptop is ludicrously cheap right now

Calling all gamers! Are you ready for a truly scrumptious laptop deal? You better be. The electronics retailer Antonline is currently selling the HP Omen gaming laptop for $2,399.99 on Ebay. That’s a whopping $800 off of the original $3,199.99 price. For a laptop with an RTX 4090 GPU and an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, that’s shockingly cheap — notebooks like this regularly sell for $3500 and only go up from there. It’s also super powerful, which means it’s more than capable of blasting right through the most intensive games out there right now. Let’s jump right into the details, as the excitement has my fingertips literally tingling.

The HP Omen comes equipped with an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Although I haven’t personally tested this machine myself, given the hardware inside of it, I can confidently say that it’ll deliver the ultimate gaming experience. The screen is quite spacious at 17.3-inches with a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a response time of 3ms. It’s not the brightest screen at 300 nits, but I wouldn’t say it’s a deal-breaker, as the picture should be plenty clear for most games. This thing would absolutely scream for content creation, too.

This is a phenomenal deal. I mean, phenomenal. You better jump on it now before some other gamer gets their hands on it.

Get the HP Omen gaming notebook for $2,399.99 at eBay