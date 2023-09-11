Home / Accessories
Save 36% on this futuristic-looking Corsair mechanical keyboard

Sep 11, 2023
If you’re on the hunt for a stylish mechanical gaming keyboard, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon’s selling the Corsair K65 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard for $69.99, which is 36 percent off of the original $109.99 price. From the uniquely patterned space bar to the lightweight form factor and Cherry MX Speed switches, this keyboard really has it all. It’s definitely on the smaller side, weighing in at 1.28 pounds. However, that’s not a bad thing, especially if you like to take your keyboard with you.

The Corsair K65 keyboard features Cherry MX Speed mechanical switches, per-key RGB lighting, and durable keycaps that resist wear and fading. The Cherry MX Speed switches have a 1.2mm actuation distance and, according to the manufacturer, are capable of “registering up to 4x faster than standard mechanical keyboards.” In other words, they’re perfect for fast-paced gameplay. One Amazon buyer claims it’s the best 60 percent wireless keyboard out there right now, which is pretty darn rad!

This is a great deal, so you better nab it now before it’s gone.

