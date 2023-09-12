Add a backup camera to an old car for less than $100

Most new cars these days have a backup camera and other security features to give you a better view of the road. But if you’re driving an older car, you can’t rely on those same features. With this 10″ 4K Rear-View Mirror Mounted Touchscreen Dash Cam, however, you can get a major upgrade for a minor price.

This clever cam has an expansive 10″ IPS touchscreen and captures crystal clear 4K footage at all times of the day or night thanks to an advanced sensor and dynamic resolution switching. A 170º adjustable front lens and 160º rear lens give you a 330º field of view to reduce your blind spots and capture more scenes on the road in the event of an accident.

In addition to extra security, it offers a backup camera and parking assistance to help you slip into parallel parking spaces and alert you when you’re backing out of blind drives. Plus, you can utilize advanced voice controls to star videos, take photos, and more.

Upgrade your car’s safety features with this 10″ 4K Rear-View Mirror Mounted Touchscreen Dash Cam. Normally $120, it’s 20% off at just $95.99 today.

10″ 4K Rear-View Mirror Mounted Touchscreen Dash Cam with Voice Control & Rear Backup Camera – $95.99

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.