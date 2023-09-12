Snag this pixel-packed Samsung 4K monitor for just $220

If you’re a content creator or a movie buff, you best stick around. Amazon’s currently selling the Samsung UJ59 4K monitor for just $219.99, which is $120 or 35 percent off of the original $339.99 price. It’s quite spacious at 32-inches, which is perfect for getting those minute details just right. The size also makes scrolling through webpage and documents a lot easier. It even has UHD upscaling technology built in, which sharpens HD and full HD content.

The Samsung UJ59 features a resolution of 3840×2160 (aka 4K) and 8.3 million pixels according to the manufacturer, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and AMD FreeSync technology. Given those numbers, the picture should be absolutely lovely. According to Amazon buyers, this monitor provides stunning visuals as well as versatile connectivity options. Plus, if you’re into gaming, AMD FreeSync reduces any screen tearing issues by syncing up the monitor’s refresh rate with your PC’s GPU.

This is a great deal, so don’t miss out.

Get the Samsung UJ59 for $219.99 at Amazon