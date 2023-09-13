Save 32% on this fast, long-lasting Logitech gaming mouse

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming accessories and peripherals, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon’s selling the Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for just $33.99, which is 32 percent off of the original $49.99 price. According to the online retailer, it’s the lowest price in 30 days. Huzzah! It’s also pretty fast with a 12,000 DPI.

The Logitech G305 features the aforementioned 12,000 DPI, up to 250 hours of battery life, and six programmable buttons. It even comes in a variety of eye-catching colors like lilac and mint. The 12,000 DPI might be a little fast for office work and general use tasks, but you can always adjust as you see fit. The 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery is impressive. You’re going to need a long-lasting mouse for those marathon gaming sessions. The mouse also weighs just 99 grams, which really ups the maneuverability factor.

This is a great deal. We’d recommend jumping on it sooner rather than later.

Get the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $33.99