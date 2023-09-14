Dell’s luxurious XPS 13 laptop is on sale for $650

If you’re on the hunt for a swanky new laptop, you’ve come to the right place. Dell’s XPS line of laptops are luxurious, lightweight, and powerful, with the XPS 13 in particular sometimes called the Windows equivalent to Apple’s vaunted MacBook Air. Luckily for you, Dell’s selling the XPS 13 for just $649, which is a savings of $150.

That’s a fantastically low price for a premium Windows machine. Thanks to the hardware inside, the Dell XPS 13 is more than capable of blasting through office work as well as day-to-day tasks. It also weighs just 2.9 pounds, making it the perfect travel companion.

The Dell XPS 13 features an Intel Core i5-1230U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The 13.4-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1200, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. That brightness level is impressive, so the picture should be wonderfully luminous. As for connectivity options, you’re getting two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C, a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter, and a USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter.

This is a great deal on a flagship Windows notebook. Don’t miss out.

Get the Dell XPS 13 Laptop for $649 at Dell