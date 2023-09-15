Finally! Windows 11’s Snipping Tool will let you copy text from screenshots

Well now this will be useful! Microsoft is adding a text recognition function (OCR) to the Windows 11 Snipping Tool. The new feature will let you to copy text from screenshots and paste it into word processing programs, for example. Currently, only Windows Insider testers from the Canary and Dev channels can try the new text copying feature in the Snipping Tool, though if all goes well you can expect to see it hit all Windows 11 machines at some point in the future.

The new function, called “Text Actions,” is available in Snipping Tool version 11.2308.33.0. A Microsoft manager explains:

“We’re introducing “Text Actions” that recognise text in your captured screenshots so you can easily copy and share text from an image or paste it into another application Dave Grochocki, Principal Product Manager Lead for Windows Inbox Apps

How to use the new Text Actions

To use the new feature, first click the “Text Actions” button on the Snipping Tool’s toolbar to display the selectable text, then selecting and copying the text with your mouse. You can select and copy text with the Snipping Tool app by using the “Copy all text” button on the toolbar or keyboard shortcuts such as Ctrl+A and Ctrl+C.

Confidential information can be removed

The tool also offers the ability to edit the text, for example to remove confidential information, before pasting the text into another application or sharing it with other users. You can click on “Quick Redact” in the toolbar and the tool will automatically redact mail addresses and phone numbers (see an example here). Alternatively, you can select the text you want to hide and then right-click on “Redact text” in the context menu.

This article was translated from German to English and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.